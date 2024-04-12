One more day of showers and storms

It's another day with rain in the forecast. But there is promising news coming our way in just 24 hours!

The morning starts with an overcast sky and spotty, light rain showers. Hit or miss showers will be around for the rest of the morning. As we enter the afternoon hours, rain becomes more isolated but with daytime heating, a few thunderstorms will also be possible. Winds will be in from the west at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures warm to the mid 50s.

WCPO Friday morning showers



WCPO Isolated storms Friday afternoon



We finally see a shift in the weather pattern! The sky clears out tonight and we'll cool to 42 degrees.

Saturday's forecast will be sunny, dry and pleasant. Temperatures warm quickly to around 67 degrees. The wind will be in from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday is another nice day with a partly cloudy sky and even warmer temperatures in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will once again dot the forecast next week especially Thursday through Thursday. But we are also looking at a big increase in temperatures next week as highs make it to around 80 for several days!

MORNING RUSH

Overcast, mild

Spotty light rain

Low: 48

FRIDAY

Scattered showers

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 56

FRIDAY NIGHT

Finally drying out

Clouds move out

Low: 42

SATURDAY

Sunshine

Mild and dry

High: 67

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry and pleasant

Low: 52

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm and breezy

High: 76

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========