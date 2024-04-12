Watch Now
One more day of showers and storms

Staying cool with cloud cover and rain
Wet Weather umbrella rain
Mel Evans/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photograph shot through a window, a person with an umbrella walks along in the rain Thursday, Oct. 11, 2007, in Princeton, N.J. (AP photo/Mel Evans)
Posted at 3:27 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 03:28:47-04

It's another day with rain in the forecast. But there is promising news coming our way in just 24 hours!

The morning starts with an overcast sky and spotty, light rain showers. Hit or miss showers will be around for the rest of the morning. As we enter the afternoon hours, rain becomes more isolated but with daytime heating, a few thunderstorms will also be possible. Winds will be in from the west at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures warm to the mid 50s.

Friday morning showers
Friday morning showers
Isolated storms Friday afternoon
Isolated storms Friday afternoon

We finally see a shift in the weather pattern! The sky clears out tonight and we'll cool to 42 degrees.

Saturday's forecast will be sunny, dry and pleasant. Temperatures warm quickly to around 67 degrees. The wind will be in from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday is another nice day with a partly cloudy sky and even warmer temperatures in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will once again dot the forecast next week especially Thursday through Thursday. But we are also looking at a big increase in temperatures next week as highs make it to around 80 for several days!

MORNING RUSH
Overcast, mild
Spotty light rain
Low: 48

FRIDAY
Scattered showers
Isolated afternoon storms
High: 56

FRIDAY NIGHT
Finally drying out
Clouds move out
Low: 42

SATURDAY
Sunshine
Mild and dry
High: 67

SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Dry and pleasant
Low: 52

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Warm and breezy
High: 76

