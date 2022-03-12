One more cold day before the warmth arrives

Snow is still falling in portions of Mason, Adams, and Highland counties. The Winter Weather Advisory has been cancelled for all counties. A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect for Adams county until 1 p.m. as they continue to see snow later morning into the afternoon.

Snow totals were right on target. The majority of the Tri-State saw totals in the 1–3 inch range, with higher amounts in the east and southeast. Radar estimates most roads in the Cincinnati area are not snow-covered. It is however indicating portions of Northern Kentucky may have snow on the roads. Because the pavement was so warm most of Friday, the snow that fell didn't have a great chance of sticking.

Saturday is cold, windy, and cloudy. Morning temperatures start in the low to mid 20s but feeling closer to the single digits and teens. Wind 15-20+ mph is making us feel a lot colder than the actual temperature.

Highs today will only reach the mid 20s. Sunday includes more sunshine with highs in the upper 40s! This is pretty close to seasonal.

The big warm-up is on the way! Monday's highs will be in the upper 50s! We'll reach the low 70s by Thursday. There is a chance to see showers on Tuesday and again by the end of the week.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Cold & Windy

High: 27

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Decreasing clouds

Very Chilly

Low: 17

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy

Near seasonal

High: 48

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Not as cold

Low: 35

