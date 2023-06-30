Off and on storms, severe weather chances

It's time to break down the forecast for all our outdoor events!

The Friday morning drive will be mostly cloudy and muggy, not to mention hazy still. The Tri-State is under an air quality alert again today due to Canadian wildfire smoke. But it won't be as bad as the last few days and this smoke should be gone Saturday.

A lot of our Friday forecast will be dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures rise to the low 90s this afternoon with a heat index of 96. For those heading out to the Reds game or preparing to head into Paycor Stadium ahead of the concert, be prepared to sweat! Stay hydrated today!

Isolated storm chances will be possible this evening as early as 7 p.m. but the potential increases after sunset. But again it's a hit or miss storm potential, so the hope is the storms miss downtown Cincinnati. There is a "slight risk" of severe storms today with large hail and damaging winds possible.

SPC SPC Friday Outlook



WCPO Friday Evening Radar



Saturday's forecast will bring rounds of showers and storms. We should see hit or miss chances throughout the day. But the strongest storms of the day will be focused on Saturday late afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, large hall and isolated tornadoes are possible. Saturday we are again in the "slight risk" area for severe weather per the SPC.

SPC SPC Saturday Outlook



WCPO Saturday afternoon radar



WCPO Saturday evening radar



Off and on storm chances will continue on Sunday and the risk for severe weather is once again there. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Basically, it's a weekend to stay weather aware and check the radar often. This is a very active pattern we are in and many of the storms will have frequent lightning strikes.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Slight rain chance during the day

Isolated to scattered evening storms

High: 91

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty storms

Muggy

Low: 70

SATURDAY

Rounds of showers and storms possible

Very muggy

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Scattered rain chance

Isolated storms

Low: 69

SUNDAY

Scattered showers and storms

Staying warm and humid

High: 85

