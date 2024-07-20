Nice weekend ahead followed by rain

After a nice and comfortable last few days, we start to see and feel our weather pattern shift.

Good news is, this weekend will be dry! Starting off with today, we will see lots of sunshine and and temperatures warming up to around average. The last few days we topped out around 80. Today we will reach the mid 80s. The good news is, we are still seeing low dew points so humidity won't be much of an issue.

Baron Today

Tonight we drop down to the mid 60s with a few more clouds moving into the area. With the slightly warmer start tomorrow, we end up a tad bit hotter in the afternoon. Expect more clouds throughout the day for your Sunday and an afternoon high pushing the upper 80s. Dew points also reach the 60s again so it will feel a little sticky but nothing too bad.

Baron Tomorrow

Stating Monday morning, rain chances move back into the area. It's looking like a rainy pattern with storm chances every day for the work week. Something we will keep an eye on as we get closer!

TODAY

Warmer

Sunny

High: 86

TONIGHT

Clear

Slightly warmer

Low: 64

SUNDAY

Warmer

Partly Sunny

High: 87

