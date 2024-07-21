Nice end to weekend with rain chances moving in

Your Sunday forecast looks slightly different than yesterday but overall, not much difference. This morning it is a little warmer to start as the majority of the area is in the mid 60s as you wake up. Partly to mostly cloudy skies keep temperatures uniform for the most part.

Temperature wise this afternoon we once again reach the mid 80s but I wouldn't be surprised if a few areas get a little more sunshine and maybe get up to 87/88. We will call is 86 for the afternoon high, yesterday's official high was 85. One small wrinkle that we have a chance for is a few isolated/spotty rain chances. Models disagreeing on this, but if we do get rain, it should be light and short lived and not much of an issue.

Overnight and into tomorrow is when our rain chances to start to pick up. As of right now, every day this week will ave a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and overnight hours. That will keep up is little bit on the cool side though as we aren't expected to hit the 90s at all this week.

TODAY

Spotty/isolated rain chance

Partly Sunny

High: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT

Rain chances

Slightly warmer

Low: 66

MONDAY

Few showers

Few Storms

High: 83

