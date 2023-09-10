Nice end to the weekend with eyes on next rain chance

Waking up this morning it's very similar to yesterday. Temperatures hover around 60° until sunrise and you could see some patchy fog.
Good news is, we start to see our cloud cover move out and we should see a lot of sunshine in the afternoon. This will help our temperatures warm to the 80° mark, which is a few degrees below average.
We are looking at perfect conditions for any Bengals watch parties today. At kickoff it will be mostly sunny and 74° and will hit 80° by the time the game wraps up with winds about 5-10mph out of the north.
If you're heading up to Cleveland for the game, it will be much cooler. Temps hover around 70 and could be windy at times with a chance for rain as well.
The next best chance for rain in our area is Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front passes through the area. Behind it, temperatures will slide into the mid to upper 70s for a stretch of time!
THIS MORNING
Clouds decrease
Patchy Fog
Low: 60
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Below average
High: 80
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Staying dry
Low: 60
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Warmer
High: 83
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports