Nice end to the weekend with eyes on next rain chance

Waking up this morning it's very similar to yesterday. Temperatures hover around 60° until sunrise and you could see some patchy fog.

Good news is, we start to see our cloud cover move out and we should see a lot of sunshine in the afternoon. This will help our temperatures warm to the 80° mark, which is a few degrees below average.

We are looking at perfect conditions for any Bengals watch parties today. At kickoff it will be mostly sunny and 74° and will hit 80° by the time the game wraps up with winds about 5-10mph out of the north.

If you're heading up to Cleveland for the game, it will be much cooler. Temps hover around 70 and could be windy at times with a chance for rain as well.

The next best chance for rain in our area is Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front passes through the area. Behind it, temperatures will slide into the mid to upper 70s for a stretch of time!

THIS MORNING

Clouds decrease

Patchy Fog

Low: 60

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Below average

High: 80

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Staying dry

Low: 60

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 83

