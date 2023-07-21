Nice and comfortable for your weekend

Can't ask for a much better weekend forecast in July. Thanks to the storms and cold front we see temperatures below average for the next few days. Not only will it be cool, but humidity finally drops off as well.

Temperatures for Friday, Saturday and Sunday remain in the low 80s for afternoon highs and we see lots of sunshine. As of right now now we have a small chance for a quick shower on Sunday afternoon but that's really the only rain chance in the foreseeable future.

Enjoy the nice stretch while it's here because starting early next week temperatures are back on the climb and the 90s come back into play by Wednesday.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Not as muggy

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Much lower humidity levels

High: 81

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 61

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 83

