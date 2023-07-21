Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Nice and comfortable for your weekend

Temperatures remain below average for today and into the weekend
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Mostly sunny downtown
Posted at 3:22 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 03:22:09-04

Can't ask for a much better weekend forecast in July. Thanks to the storms and cold front we see temperatures below average for the next few days. Not only will it be cool, but humidity finally drops off as well.

Temperatures for Friday, Saturday and Sunday remain in the low 80s for afternoon highs and we see lots of sunshine. As of right now now we have a small chance for a quick shower on Sunday afternoon but that's really the only rain chance in the foreseeable future.

Enjoy the nice stretch while it's here because starting early next week temperatures are back on the climb and the 90s come back into play by Wednesday.

MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Not as muggy
Low: 65

FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Much lower humidity levels
High: 81

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 61

SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Comfortable
High: 83

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018