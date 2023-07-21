Nice and comfortable for your weekend

Can't ask for a much better weekend forecast in July. Thanks to the storms and cold front we see temperatures below average for the next few days. Not only will it be cool, but humidity finally drops off as well.
Temperatures for Friday, Saturday and Sunday remain in the low 80s for afternoon highs and we see lots of sunshine. As of right now now we have a small chance for a quick shower on Sunday afternoon but that's really the only rain chance in the foreseeable future.
Enjoy the nice stretch while it's here because starting early next week temperatures are back on the climb and the 90s come back into play by Wednesday.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Not as muggy
Low: 65
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Much lower humidity levels
High: 81
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 61
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Comfortable
High: 83
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports