Near freezing start, rain later

We're all starting with near freezing temperatures. Just to the south of the viewing area is a freeze warning and a frost advisory. We are not in this, but our wind chills are in the mid to upper 20s.

We're starting with a clear sky, turning mostly cloudy as the day goes by. Expect scattered showers to move in by late afternoon into the evening. We'll see highs in the mid 50s. Tonight's lows will drop to the upper 30s.

Sunday is partly cloudy, warmer, and drier. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. There is a small chance we could see a shower overnight Sunday into Monday.

Monday is the return of 60s, but we'll also see more chances of rain this week. Rain chances look the greatest for Wednesday. With this unsettled weather pattern this week, expect temperatures to fall back below the 60s by Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY

Cold start

Scattered showers later

High: 56

SATURDAY NIGHT

Lingering showers

Partly cloudy

Low: 38

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 59

SUNDAY NIGHT

Shower possible

Mostly cloudy

Low: 40

