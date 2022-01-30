Much warmer Sunday plus 50s on the way

We're off to a mostly cloudy start on this Sunday morning. Temperatures are starting off in the teens and 20s and feeling like the single digits and teens. We'll eventually see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s. This is about average for this time of the year. tonight is partly cloudy with lows in the upper teens.

Monday is a pretty quiet day with highs in the upper 30s again. No rain is expected. Monday night lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Expect a huge warm up for Tuesday with highs in the low 50s as we get winds coming from the south.

Rain moves in Wednesday morning and stays as rain throughout majority of the day. We will see a little wintry mix start in our northwestern counties Wednesday night. Everyone north of the Ohio River will see a wintry mix by Thursday morning into Thursday evening. There may be a chance to see a little snow on the back end of that system on Friday as our high will only reach the upper 20s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy start

Eventually partly cloudy

High: 37

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 19

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 38

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Warmer

Low: 27

