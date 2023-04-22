Much cooler this weekend

It was certainly a rainy evening and overnight. The official rain total from last night through this morning at CVG was .78".

Good news is, that rain is moving out and for the majority of your Saturday, there isn't much rain to speak of. This morning temperatures are on the cool side as we start the day in the mid 40s. We see some sunshine but it won't warm us up that far. Expect to see an afternoon high in the upper 50s, possibly reaching 60°. Winds will be gusty at times close to 20mph.

We aren't completely in the clear for rain today. There is an isolated chance from 2-5pm. These would be quick showers that develop but shouldn't last long. Most areas stay dry but a few towns will get some rain.

Tonight and waking up tomorrow it will be chilly. Temperatures will be down into the low 30s meaning some will see some patchy frost in the morning. The rest of the day will remain chilly. We struggle to reach the low 50s for an afternoon high.

We slowly warm back up the next several days and we look to be staying dry for most of the work week.

THIS MORNING

Drying Out

Partly Cloudy

Temps: 45

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 59

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 37

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cool

High: 51

