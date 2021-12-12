Watch
Weather

Actions

Much calmer forecast to start the week

Mostly clear in the mid 40s
items.[0].image.alt
Adobe
Fall colors
Posted at 5:50 AM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 05:55:41-05

BENGALS GAME:
Tailgating: low 40s, sunny
Kickoff: mid to upper 40s, sunny
After the game: upper 30s to low 40s, clear

After a busy past 24-36 hours, our weather is now calm. This morning, most folks will start off with a bit of frost on their cars as we have light winds, clear skies, and cool temperatures. We're all starting below freezing but will gradually warm into the mid 40s.

Tonight will be another chilly night with lows just barely below freezing. It'll also be clear, so expect frost again for your Monday morning. Monday highs rise to the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Big changes happening for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will climb into the 60s! That's correct! The 60s! The middle of the week will also be our next best chance to see rain. Temperatures settle back down next weekend.

SUNDAY:
Mostly clear
Near seasonal
High: 48

SUNDAY NIGHT:
Clear
Below freezing
Low: 31

MONDAY:
Party cloudy
Slightly warmer
High: 53

MONDAY:
Partly cloudy
Above freezing temps
Low: 33

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018