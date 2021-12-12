Much calmer forecast to start the week

BENGALS GAME:

Tailgating: low 40s, sunny

Kickoff: mid to upper 40s, sunny

After the game: upper 30s to low 40s, clear

After a busy past 24-36 hours, our weather is now calm. This morning, most folks will start off with a bit of frost on their cars as we have light winds, clear skies, and cool temperatures. We're all starting below freezing but will gradually warm into the mid 40s.

Tonight will be another chilly night with lows just barely below freezing. It'll also be clear, so expect frost again for your Monday morning. Monday highs rise to the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Big changes happening for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will climb into the 60s! That's correct! The 60s! The middle of the week will also be our next best chance to see rain. Temperatures settle back down next weekend.

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear

Near seasonal

High: 48

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clear

Below freezing

Low: 31

MONDAY:

Party cloudy

Slightly warmer

High: 53

