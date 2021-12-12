Much calmer forecast to start the week

BENGALS GAME:
Tailgating: low 40s, sunny
Kickoff: mid to upper 40s, sunny
After the game: upper 30s to low 40s, clear
After a busy past 24-36 hours, our weather is now calm. This morning, most folks will start off with a bit of frost on their cars as we have light winds, clear skies, and cool temperatures. We're all starting below freezing but will gradually warm into the mid 40s.
Tonight will be another chilly night with lows just barely below freezing. It'll also be clear, so expect frost again for your Monday morning. Monday highs rise to the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.
Big changes happening for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will climb into the 60s! That's correct! The 60s! The middle of the week will also be our next best chance to see rain. Temperatures settle back down next weekend.
SUNDAY:
Mostly clear
Near seasonal
High: 48
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Clear
Below freezing
Low: 31
MONDAY:
Party cloudy
Slightly warmer
High: 53
MONDAY:
Partly cloudy
Above freezing temps
Low: 33
==========