Mostly cloudy and warm Wednesday forecast

The morning starts with patchy fog and partly cloudy conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler as you walk out the door today with lows in the mid 50s.

The sky will be mostly cloudy for much of our Wednesday forecast. Despite the clouds, temperatures will warm a bit more this afternoon, topping out around 77 degrees. There's also a small rain chance today but that doesn't come into play until later this evening. A warm front will lift through the Ohio Valley and this could produce isolated showers and storms after 5 p.m. and up through midnight. The most recent weather models place the best chance for rain north of the Ohio River.

We'll stay mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 65.

Thursday is another mostly cloudy day but also a warm one. We'll top out at 82. Again, there's a small rain chance but the majority of the day will be dry.

Showers and storms are likely to return on Friday with our latest cold front. And this system will bring a huge cool down for the weekend as highs return to the mid 60s. Scattered showers should start in the late morning hours with spotty activity continuing through the evening hours. Friday's high hits 78.

