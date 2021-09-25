Watch
Weather

Actions

Morning rain leads to beautiful afternoon

Temperatures remain in the 70s
items.[0].image.alt
Dwayne Slavey
Rain in downtown Cincinnati
WCPO_forecast_rain.jpg
Posted at 4:35 AM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 04:35:14-04

Rain enters the Tri-State after 7 a.m. and leaving out by 1 p.m. at the latest. These showers will move through as a front does. Highs today only reach into the upper 60s and low 70s, but we can expect a partly cloudy afternoon and evening. The chilly air returns tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday is the start of a sunny stretch of weather. We'll also warm up to the mid 70s for Sunday afternoon.

There is also a warming trend. By Monday and Tuesday, our highs are back in the low 80s, which is above average for this time in September.

Have a great weekend!

SATURDAY
AM rain
Partly cloudy
High: 70

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 48

SUNDAY
Pleasant
Warmer
High: 75

SUNDAY NIGHT
Clear
Mild
Low: 56

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018