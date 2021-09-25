Morning rain leads to beautiful afternoon

Rain enters the Tri-State after 7 a.m. and leaving out by 1 p.m. at the latest. These showers will move through as a front does. Highs today only reach into the upper 60s and low 70s, but we can expect a partly cloudy afternoon and evening. The chilly air returns tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday is the start of a sunny stretch of weather. We'll also warm up to the mid 70s for Sunday afternoon.

There is also a warming trend. By Monday and Tuesday, our highs are back in the low 80s, which is above average for this time in September.

Have a great weekend!

SATURDAY

AM rain

Partly cloudy

High: 70

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 48

SUNDAY

Pleasant

Warmer

High: 75

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Mild

Low: 56

==========

