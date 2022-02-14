More sunshine today but still cold

It's a cold start to the day here in the Tri-State with lows in the mid teens. You might also find a light layer of snow on your car from the late day flurries and snow showers on Sunday. So give yourself a few extra minutes to get the car cleaned off and ready for the road.
Temperatures will stay on the cold and below average side today. We'll warm to 32 this afternoon. But unlike Sunday, we will see more sunshine today. The sky will go from partly cloudy to mostly sunny today.
The big story this week will be a massive warm up. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s on Tuesday and into the low 60s on Wednesday. While Wednesday will be nearly 20 degrees above normal, it is guaranteed to be a very windy day too with winds from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph.
Why so warm and windy? A strong area of low pressure will roll through the Ohio Valley on Thursday. Rain is a given with this front as temperatures top out in the upper 50s that afternoon.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 16
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 32
MONDAY NIGHT
A few clouds
Chilly
Low: 19
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Milder
High: 49
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 35
==========