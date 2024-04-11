More rain with storm chances today

It's another rainy and potentially stormy day for our Thursday. Plus, there's a "SLIGHT RISK" of severe weather on top of that.

While we could see a few storms this morning, our best time to see severe weather is in the afternoon from about 1pm-6pm. We'll see rain and storms right out the door and it won't stop until after dinner time. By late Friday, rainfall totals will be impressive.

Winds will be gusty regardless of any stronger storms. It appears right from the morning commute to the afternoon and through dinner time, we could see gusts to 30 mph or more.

After about 10pm, the rain will move on, however, we'll see a back door system that brings scattered showers and colder temperatures on Friday.

The weekend looks mainly dry. Saturday will feel great with upper 60s and mostly sunny skies. However on Sunday, another system will bring increasing clouds and a chance for a showers later in the day.

