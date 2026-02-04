Man rescued after falling through ice while taking selfie at an Indiana college

A 35-year-old man is recovering after falling through thin ice on a retention pond on the Butler Campus on Tuesday, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The man told IFD he was driving by when he noticed colorful lights inside the working fountain and thought it would make a great photo opportunity. He parked his car about 60 yards from the street and ran toward the pond.

Despite visible open water showing no ice conditions, the man continued toward the fountain. When he reached the area near the fountain, the ice broke and he plunged into the 10-foot-deep water.

The man kept himself afloat by placing his arms on top of the ice and was able to call 911 with his phone still in hand.

Butler University Police officers James Hoeing and Jimmy Laws arrived first and used a rope bag to secure the victim, but were unable to pull him from the water.

When IFD Tactical 14 arrived, two water rescue specialists sprinted to the pond in full gear. One rescuer went onto the ice and into the hole with the victim, securing him in an ice rescue sling. The team hauled him out of the water within three minutes of their arrival.

The victim was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition and is now listed in stable condition. IFD estimates he was in the water for 20-25 minutes total.

"He is extraordinarily fortunate he survived the deadly conditions he put himself in," IFD officials said.

Tuesday was the first time in nearly two weeks that temperatures reached above freezing in Indianapolis.

This article was written by the Scripps News Group in Indianapolis.