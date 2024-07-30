Storms still on the move for early risers

It was a stormy night in the Tri-State. Soaking rain fell from Connersville to Hillsboro, leaving 1-3" of rain. Elsewhere, rainfall numbers weren't quite as high, but it still stormed. We also had a few tornado warnings overnight, including one confirmed tornado in Clinton County near Midland.

The overnight storm activity is moving to the east before sunrise, allowing us to dry out for the peak morning drive. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 70s and it's very muggy outside. The sky will turn partly cloudy by the late morning hours and then mostly sunny for this afternoon. The rest of the day will be dry, but it remains hot and humid. Our high of 90 degrees will feel more like 96 degrees.

There's the potential to see spotty showers and storms again tonight but the confidence in this forecast isn't as high. It all depends on whether or not storms develop in Illinois and Indiana late Tuesday. When looking at the weather models, some keep us completely dry tonight and a handful have spotty to isolated storms between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. We'll keep an eye on it as always.

WCPO Monitoring Tuesday night storm chance



A lot of our Wednesday forecast will be dry. Temperatures rise to 91 with a heat index of 98 degrees. It's late in the afternoon and evening that we'll start to see isolated storms developing yet again.

WCPO Wednesday evening storm chance



Highs rise to 94 on Thursday with heat index values above the 100 degree mark. And yet again, we'll see the chance for showers and storms but not a total washout.

MORNING RUSH

Rain fades to the east, roads dry out

Mostly cloudy to overcast

Low: 73

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy, humid

Monitoring a storm chance

Low: 71

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated storms in afternoon/evening

High: 91

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Spotty storm chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 73

