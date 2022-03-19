Lingering showers today before Spring arrives

The heavy rain from Friday into the overnight hours is now done. We are left with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. There is a chance to see a few scattered showers this morning after 8 a.m. and then again in the evening. These are not expected to be heavy. The risk for severe weather has ended. Highs, in the low 50s, will happen early in the day because temperatures will become cooler as the day goes on. For most of the day, we'll linger in the 40s. Tonight's lows drop to the upper 30s.

We'll be mostly clear for the first day of Spring! Sunday's highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is still a tad bit above our average temperatures for this time of the year.

The warm pattern continues throughout the week with our next best chance for rain happening on Tuesday and Wednesday, lingering into Thursday. After that passes, temperatures fall to the low to mid 50s, close to seasonal.

SATURDAY:

Cloudy

Scattered showers

High: 52 (cooler throughout the day)

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Few showers

Gradual clearing

Low: 39

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear

Mild

High: 61

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Mild lows

Low: 42

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts