Light showers this AM, temps dropping throughout the day

We'll see a few light rain showers this morning, with most ending by late morning. Temperatures in the northern counties are starting off in the 30s, while our southern counties are starting in the mid 50s! A few areas are seeing fog, but most of us are clear.

Today is one of those days where our morning temperatures are warmer than our evening temperatures. By noon, temperatures will barely be above freezing. By 5 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper 20s. By midnight, temperatures are in the teens to mid 20s!

Winds today will be 10-15mph as the blast of cold air arrives. While the cooler air is moving in, we'll still see rain on the radar. This could result in a few areas in Fayette and Union counties seeing a brief wintry mix. Most of the rain leaves the Tri-State by 9 a.m. and remaining mostly cloudy after that. There is a chance our southern counties in Kentucky could see some light snow this evening. This will not last very long at all.

Monday morning starts in the teens and low 20s! Monday is mostly clear with highs in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday will also remain cool and quiet with highs in the 40s. Thursday is the next day we have our eyes on. There is a chance to see a few areas with snow. We are still several days out, so continue checking back for updates!

8 A.M. SUNDAY MORNING:

Few light showers

Mostly cloudy

Temp: 37

5 P.M. SUNDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy

Much cooler!

Temp: 29

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 22

MONDAY:

Mostly clear

Below average

High: 35

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Below freezing

Low: 23

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy

Slightly warmer

High: 45

==========

