Labor Day weekend forecast

We're majority dry this Saturday morning but a few folks could see some light showers. Temperatures are in the 60s. The greater chances of rain begin in the afternoon and go through Sunday morning. Expect isolated showers. Highs will reach the low 80s.
Those showers continue Sunday morning but move out for the rest of the day. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in upper 70s. The weather will be great for the fireworks on the Ohio River.
Labor Day will be pleasant with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies. The rest of the next week looks quiet and comfortable.
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Scattered storms
High: 80
SATURDAY NIGHT
Spotty showers
A few storms
Low: 64
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty rain possible
High: 78
LABOR DAY
Pleasant
Partly cloudy
High: 82
