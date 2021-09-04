Labor Day weekend forecast

We're majority dry this Saturday morning but a few folks could see some light showers. Temperatures are in the 60s. The greater chances of rain begin in the afternoon and go through Sunday morning. Expect isolated showers. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Those showers continue Sunday morning but move out for the rest of the day. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in upper 70s. The weather will be great for the fireworks on the Ohio River.

Labor Day will be pleasant with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies. The rest of the next week looks quiet and comfortable.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Scattered storms

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

A few storms

Low: 64

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty rain possible

High: 78

LABOR DAY

Pleasant

Partly cloudy

High: 82

