Ideal Fall days ahead

We are in for a stretch of gorgeous, Fall weather here in the Ohio Valley!

Monday morning starts with a clear sky and lows in the mid 40s. With sunshine overhead today, temperatures will warm to 68 with a light west wind. All in all, it's quiet, comfortable and rain free.

The sky will be clear again tonight so expect temperatures to drop right back down into the mid 40s.

High pressure will continue to influence our area on Tuesday giving us another sunny to mostly sunny day. Temperatures increase slightly to 70. Wednesday is a nearly repeat performance but with a high of 72.

A cold front is coming into the area Wednesday night and this will bring back scattered showers for that night and into Thursday. This is going to bring in more cool air to finish the week.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 44

MONDAY

Sunshine

Seasonable

High: 68

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

A touch warmer

High: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 48

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts