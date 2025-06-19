Hurricane Erick strikes Acapulco as season's first major storm

Hurricane Erick became the first named storm of the 2025 Pacific hurricane season to strike land Thursday, coming ashore near Acapulco, Mexico, as a strong Category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane Erick briefly reached Category 4 status before landfall but weakened slightly before its eye came ashore. It had top sustained winds of 125 mph when it made landfall around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Now that Hurricane Erick is over land, it is expected to quickly weaken. Despite the weakening system, heavy rain could bring mudslides to the region.

Hurricane warnings were issued for areas around Acapulco, a popular destination for American tourists.

Abelina López Rodríguez, Acapulco's municipal president, said 938 workers from various departments and 125 volunteers have been deployed to assist with recovery efforts. The area has 31 temporary shelters available for public use if needed, as well as 22 community kitchens.

Hurricane Erick is the fifth named storm of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season and the first to become a major hurricane. So far, no named storms have developed in the Atlantic basin.

Hurricane Erick is the first hurricane to strike Mexico's Pacific coast since Hurricane John made landfall last September as a Category 3.