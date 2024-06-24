Humidity decreases but it won't last long

We will get a small break from humidity today but it's only a one day occurrence!

Temperatures start in the mid 60s this morning under a clear sky. Winds are coming in from the northwest and this is allowing the dew point to drop too. That's why it doesn't feel as sticky outside. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s by noon and then up to 86 for a high this afternoon. This is considered seasonal for the end of June.

Humidity rises quickly on Tuesday and we'll see the chance for showers and storms returning to our forecast. This is a 40% chance for rain, so it's not guaranteed in all locations but for those that do get rain, you could see some decent downpours. There's also a marginal risk for severe weather for our northwest locations.

When it comes to rain timing tomorrow, we have a few opportunities. The morning drive should be dry for everyone but around noon, storms should be moving into our northern locations, slowly moving south. We could see a brief break in activity before additional showers and storms develop out to the west of our area and push east across the Tri-State. Highs will end up in the low 90s tomorrow.

WCPO Midday Storms Tuesday



WCPO Evening Storms Tuesday



Additional rounds of showers and storms will move through on Wednesday as well. The entire Tri-State is under a marginal risk of severe storms.

WCPO Wednesday risk for severe storms



MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Not as humid

Low: 66

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant, seasonal

High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 66

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Spotty storm chance

High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy, very muggy

Slight chance

Low: 74

