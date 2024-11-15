How much longer we wait for sunshine

The forecast again focuses on low-hanging clouds. At least we won't have to deal with lingering showers on Friday.

Temperatures start in the upper 40s with an overcast sky. Low pressure is sitting over the Ohio Valley, which is why we won't see any sunshine today. Temperatures warm to 54 degrees with a light northwest wind.

The sky stays mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 43 degrees.

Saturday's forecast starts mostly cloudy, but after 10 a.m., we should see a quick decrease in cloud cover and ample sunshine to enjoy. This is about the only day in the next 9 days that we should see sunshine so take it in while it lasts. The high rises to 58 degrees.

Clouds are building back in during the day on Sunday, turning mostly cloudy yet again. Temperatures warm to the low 60s with a southwest wind at 10 mph.

There's another area of low pressure coming in on Tuesday next week and it will first bring in rain showers and then it opens the door to much colder air. We could be looking at chances for a wintry mix on Thursday next week.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Some drizzle

Low: 49

FRIDAY

Overcast

Seasonal

High: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 43

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

To afternoon sunshine

High: 58

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool and dry

Low: 42

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Mild

High: 61

