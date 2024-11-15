How much longer we wait for sunshine

The forecast again focuses on low-hanging clouds. At least we won't have to deal with lingering showers on Friday.
Temperatures start in the upper 40s with an overcast sky. Low pressure is sitting over the Ohio Valley, which is why we won't see any sunshine today. Temperatures warm to 54 degrees with a light northwest wind.
The sky stays mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 43 degrees.
Saturday's forecast starts mostly cloudy, but after 10 a.m., we should see a quick decrease in cloud cover and ample sunshine to enjoy. This is about the only day in the next 9 days that we should see sunshine so take it in while it lasts. The high rises to 58 degrees.
Clouds are building back in during the day on Sunday, turning mostly cloudy yet again. Temperatures warm to the low 60s with a southwest wind at 10 mph.
There's another area of low pressure coming in on Tuesday next week and it will first bring in rain showers and then it opens the door to much colder air. We could be looking at chances for a wintry mix on Thursday next week.
MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Some drizzle
Low: 49
FRIDAY
Overcast
Seasonal
High: 54
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 43
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
To afternoon sunshine
High: 58
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool and dry
Low: 42
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Mild
High: 61
