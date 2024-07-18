How long the break from heat and humidity lasts

The cold front has moved through the Tri-State and now we reap the rewards.... cooler, drier air and plenty of sunshine. It definitely won't feel like mid to late July today!
Yesterday's rainfall proved to be a scattered event leaving no of rain for some but up to 2.2" of rain in isolated pockets. This is the reality of summer thunderstorms, they are often spotty and if you do end up with the passing storm, it can be a very effective rain producer.
Thursday's forecast will be ideal. We'll start in the low 60s with a few clouds and then the sky turns mostly sunny as temperatures warm to the upper 70s. Dew points are lower so you won't even notice humidity out there today.
Friday, let's do it again! We'll start at 58 and warm to 81 in the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.
Temperatures return to seasonal levels in the mid 80s over the weekend but humidity is still lacking, which isn't a bad thing! The sky will be mostly sunny and rain is not expected. It's an ideal summer weekend for all your outdoor plans and adventures.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 63
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 79
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Comfortable
Low: 58
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Low levels of humidity
High: 81
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky again
Pleasant
Low: 60
