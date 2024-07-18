How long the break from heat and humidity lasts

The cold front has moved through the Tri-State and now we reap the rewards.... cooler, drier air and plenty of sunshine. It definitely won't feel like mid to late July today!

Yesterday's rainfall proved to be a scattered event leaving no of rain for some but up to 2.2" of rain in isolated pockets. This is the reality of summer thunderstorms, they are often spotty and if you do end up with the passing storm, it can be a very effective rain producer.

WCPO Wednesday rainfall amounts



Thursday's forecast will be ideal. We'll start in the low 60s with a few clouds and then the sky turns mostly sunny as temperatures warm to the upper 70s. Dew points are lower so you won't even notice humidity out there today.

Friday, let's do it again! We'll start at 58 and warm to 81 in the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures return to seasonal levels in the mid 80s over the weekend but humidity is still lacking, which isn't a bad thing! The sky will be mostly sunny and rain is not expected. It's an ideal summer weekend for all your outdoor plans and adventures.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Comfortable

Low: 58

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Low levels of humidity

High: 81

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky again

Pleasant

Low: 60

