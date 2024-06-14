How long rain lingers into Friday's forecast

Showers moved into the Tri-State overnight but as expected, a lot of the more robust activity diminished in strength as it entered the Tri-State.

Spotty showers and isolated storms will continue to pass through the area through 9 a.m. Then we pull back to just isolated chances for rain into the early afternoon hours. After 5 p.m., rain chances are gone and clouds decrease, revealing a mostly sunny sky. Highs will end up in the mid 80s this afternoon.

Drier air moves in tonight and we'll cool to 61. This sets us up for a really nice Saturday forecast. It will be mostly sunny, warm and dry. Humidity won't be noticeable either as we warm to 85 degrees.

Sunday is when everything starts to change in the "comfort" department. Not only will it be hotter as temperatures rise to 93 degrees, but humidity is slowly increase all day long. It doesn't yield a higher heat index yet, but it's coming!

By Monday, dew points rise even more and will feel hot AND humid in the Tri-State. Our high of 96 will easily feel above 100 degrees in the peak heat of the afternoon. This will be the case going forward for the rest of the week too.

MORNING RUSH

Spotty showers

Isolated storms

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Isolated showers and storms

Clouds decrease later into the day

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 61

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Low humidity

High: 85

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Rising humidity

High: 93

