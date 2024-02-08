How does 60 sound today?

We hit 58 degrees yesterday! It was a stunning forecast to get outside and we'll warm even more today. But there is an end date to this warmth and a return to winter conditions before we know it!

Temperatures are warmer this morning in the low 40s. We'll warm to 55 by noon and then up to 60 this afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

We've been monitoring a small rain chance for after 6 p.m. but it still looks like very little precipitation. The air is currently very dry and it will likely inhibit the rain. At the most, we'll see a few sprinkles from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Friday is a dry and stunning forecast. We'll warm to 62 under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will again be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

The next best chance for rain is Friday night into Saturday morning. We'll see scattered showers on the radar from around 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. But this quickly exits and we'll dry out fast on Saturday. Most of our Saturday forecast is also dry and mild with a high of 60. The sky will be partly cloudy in the afternoon too.

Cold air is coming back! We'll slip back down into the low 40s for next week. Overnight lows will drop below freezing most nights.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 41

THURSDAY

Turning mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance after 6 p.m.

High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

A few sprinkles

Low: 49

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Pleasant and dry

High: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT

Overcast, rain moves in

Best chance from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Low: 50

