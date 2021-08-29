Hot Sunday, big cool off ahead

We'll see scattered showers with morning fog. The rain starts to pick up as we go throughout the morning. Sunday starts off muggy and temperatures will warm back up the 90s. There is another chance for an afternoon shower.

The big cool off begins at the start of the work week. We'll see decent chances for rain Monday. Our temperatures will only warm to the mid 80s. Tuesday and the next few days after will see highs in the upper 70s! There is a chance for portions of the Tri-State to get some remnants of Hurricane Ida on Tuesday.

By next weekend our temperatures are back in the 80s and a lot closer to average for this time of year.

SUNDAY

Hot & muggy

Chance of AM & PM rain/storms

High: 91

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Overnight showers

Low: 71

MONDAY

Rain likely

Cooling off

High: 86

MONDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Mild

Low: 70

==========

