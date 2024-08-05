Hot and humid stretch of days expected

It's going to be a day that is hot and humid here in the Tri-State, and the weather pattern is starting to impact air quality.

The Cincinnati metro area is under an air quality alert for Monday.

There's a chance we could see some river valley fog this morning, but per usual, it doesn't impact the drive into work. Elsewhere, the sky will be mostly clear with temperatures in the low 70s.

We are going to warm fast today! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s at noon with a heat index of 92 degrees. Then at 4 p.m., the temperature rises to 92 with a heat index of 96 degrees. The day will be mostly sunny and rain free.

Tuesday's forecast will be very similar to this. We'll start at 73 and warm to 93 with a heat index around 95-97 degrees. I would image we'll get another air quality alert Tuesday too.

Winds shift on Wednesday and this will help bring down the temperature and slowly reduce levels of humidity. We'll end up at seasonal levels on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Big note for this week, don't expect much rain. I don't see any obvious chances for rain for the next 9 days!

MORNING RUSH

Patchy fog possible

Mostly clear

Low: 72

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 92

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 73

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 93

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Slight storm chance

Low: 70

