Hitting "pause" on summer heat

It's the first day of July and Mother Nature is giving us a much needed break from heat and humidity!

Temperatures start in the upper 50s this morning under a clear sky. Humidity is gone! We'll warm to 70 by noon and then only top out around 77 by 4 p.m. The sky will be mostly sunny.

Tonight's forecast will be dry, clear and refreshing. We'll cool to 58 degrees.

Tuesday's forecast is dry as well but temperatures warm quite a bit more. We'll warm to 90 under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity will be slowly rising during the day but nothing too overwhelming.

Wednesday will be hot and humid! We'll warm to 94 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. When you favor in higher levels of humidity, it's going to be a scorcher. It will feel like 100-105 degrees that afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. It's later in the evening that we could also see a few showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms will be around for the 4th of July and Friday. Both days carry hit or miss chances with highs in the upper 80s and dew points sitting at oppressive levels in the mid 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 57

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Cooler & Dry

High: 77

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warmer, rising humidity

Low: 72

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========