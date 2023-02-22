High winds today followed by late afternoon storms

We are looking at two days in a row where record high temperatures could be tied or even beat! But in order to get this warm, it also means it's going to be windy.

A windy advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday. Winds will be sustained at 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. The majority of our viewing area is included in this advisory.

WCPO Wind Advisory Wednesday



Rain is another element we'll have to deal with today. Spotty showers moved in overnight and we'll continue to see rain on the radar through sunrise but then it fades to the north. The rest of the morning will be mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. Then the sun peeks out for a few hours this afternoon as temperatures rise to the low 70s and the wind turns gusty.

It's around 6 p.m. that a line of showers and storms will start moving in from Indiana and pass across our area through 11 p.m. Severe weather is currently not expected but with so much warmth building today and the gusty winds, I wouldn't completely rule out the possibility.

WCPO Wednesday storms by 6 p.m.



WCPO Wednesday 8 p.m. storms



Thursday will again be windy and warm but no rain is expected tomorrow. Winds will be in from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The high rises to 71. The record for Thursday is 72 set back in 1996. I wouldn't be surprised if we made it to the record or exceeded it tomorrow.

Then much colder air comes in for Friday with a morning low of 28 and only a high of 41 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Spotty showers fade

Mostly cloudy and mild

Low: 50

WEDNESDAY

Turning partly cloudy, warm and windy

Evening storms likely

High: 71

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Evening storms fade by midnight

Mostly cloudy

Low: 59

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm and windy

High: 71

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 28

