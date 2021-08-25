Here's what to do (and not to do) to keep your yard, garden healthy during heat wave

As a week-long heat wave persists across the Tri-State, with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices topping 100 degrees, people and pets aren't the only ones facing potential health hazards: The grass and plants in Greater Cincinnati yards and gardens are also coping with the heat.

"We're trying to stay as hydrated as we can," said Marc Gendreau, founder of Marc the Shark Landscaping on Cincinnati's East Side. "I think everyone in the landscaping industry right now is really hoping for some rain. And I think that, you know, that can be said for everyone."

Wednesday saw some much-needed rain in some Tri-State areas, but otherwise the last several weeks have been relatively dry.

Ken Burger, with Burger Farm and Garden Center in Newtown, said watering is always important, but especially so during a dry spell punctuated with a heat wave.

"Make sure you water in the morning and water deeply, instead of a ... little bit of water at a time," he said. "That's going to be best for your plants or lawn."

Both landscaping pros also said it's a good idea to hang up the pruning shears for a little while, as trimming back plants in excessively dry and hot conditions can add even more stress on plants.

"Pruning, bush trimming, a lot of that stuff, I would hold off until kind of mid-September," Gendreau said.

Likewise, Burger added that it's a good idea to mow the lawn to a taller height and not cut the grass quite so short right now.

"From a care standpoint, sharpen those lawnmower blades and keep the lawn mower height a little higher, so we get a little bit more protection for those tender roots that are underneath," he said.

There are still other maintenance chores lawn and garden owners can keep up, if they can stand the heat, that is.

"Mulching you can still do, edging beds, weeding, that kind of stuff," Gendreau said. "It's definitely those are some things you can still do consistently."

A cold front is forecast to move in early next week, bringing with it a break from the heat.