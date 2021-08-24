Heat wave continues, humidity stays oppressive

We are in the middle of a heat wave and that means the stretch of 90+ degree heat isn't over yet. We hit 91 on Sunday, 92 on Monday and we should easily hit 93 today.

Temperatures start in the low 70s under a clear sky. As we approach the noon hour, we will have already warmed to 88 as a few clouds start to pop in the sky. Fair weather cumulus clouds will dot the sky this afternoon as we max out at 93. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s. Due to the combination of heat and humidity, we have two more elements to consider today. First, a slight chance for a pop up storm cannot be ruled out this afternoon. But beyond that, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Cincinnati metro area due to increased pollution levels.

We are going to repeat this forecast again on Wednesday with a high of 93.

Thursday brings a slight increase in the rain chance for the afternoon hours, up to 30%, but heat and humidity continue to dominate the forecast.

We will be stuck in this pattern through Monday of next week.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Muggy

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Air Quality Alert

High: 93

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Very muggy

Low: 72

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Feels like upper 90s

High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 73

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts