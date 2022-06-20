Heat rises quickly this week

We finally got a chance to experience more comfortable air over the weekend but you'll notice a big uptick in temperatures not only today but in the days ahead.
Our Monday forecast starts with lows in the upper 50s and a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will climb a bit more quickly today, warming to 78 by the noon hour and then up to 87 this afternoon. Humidity is not an issue today as very dry air is still in place.
Humidity is the one big element that is going to make this weeks heat wave feel so much different from what we dealt with last week. Yes, it's going to be hot, but we barely have a heat index to factor in this time around.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 93. With dew points rising into around 60, you'll just barely start to notice a little "stick" to the air.
Wednesday is our hottest and most humid day of the week. The temperature will rise to 97 which would make it the hottest day of the year yet! The dew point rises to 70 tomorrow, so it will be humid and this pushes our heat index closer to 100. It's also in the afternoon and evening hours that a broken line of storms will pass through the Ohio Valley. This is a weak cold front passing through the area and it will help drop the temperature and dew point a little bit to end the week.
Thursday and Friday will have highs around 90 with dew points back around 60, thus nowhere near as humid and not heat index to calculate!
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Mild start
Low: 58
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer, very dry air
High: 87
MONDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
A bit warmer
Low: 61
TUESDAY
Sunshine, hot
Small rise in humidity
High: 93
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Warm
Low: 71
