Heat is back today but humidity still lags

Temperatures will be warmer today but thankfully humidity isn't an issue yet. But boy is that about to change.

The sky is mostly clear this morning with lows in the mid-50s. We'll warm to 80 by noon and then up to 90 by 4 p.m. It's a warmer day but it won't be overly humid. The dew point rises to 62 late this afternoon, barely making it feel sticky.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear and warmer with a low of only 72 degrees.

Wednesday's forecast is all about heat and humidity. It's possible that we could end up with a heat advisory. Temperatures will warm to around 92-94 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. Dew points will rise to the mid-70s, making it feel oppressively humid outside. This will give us heat index values between 100-104 degrees in the afternoon. There's also a chance for showers and storms later in the afternoon. Scattered storms begin in our western locations after 5 p.m. and that spotty line of storms moves east through midnight. It's possible that we could see an isolated severe storm in that window. Damaging wind gusts in the form of downbursts are possible.

Additional rounds of showers and storms will continue on Thursday for the 4th of July. This will include morning showers and storms along with more activity in the afternoon and evening. Oppressive humidity will still be here. Our high of 87 should feel like the upper 90s.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warmer

Low: 72

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Evening storms

High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Very muggy

Isolated storms

Low: 74

