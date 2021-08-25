Heat index rises to 100

Here we are on day 4 of our 90 degree or higher stretch. The high on Tuesday hit 93 and we'll do the same again today. And the heat wave is far from over here in the Ohio Valley.

The Cincinnati metro area is under an air quality alert again today.

Temperatures start in the mid 70s with few clouds. We'll warm quickly, just like yesterday, with temperatures in the upper 80s at the noon hour and then up to 93 for the high. Today's heat index will be around 100 degrees this afternoon.

When it comes to rain chances, there's nothing definite or guaranteed but I still can't rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm later this afternoon or this evening. Currently, our chance for rain sits at 30%. If you are lucky enough to get rain later today, expect downpours.

The streak of hot and humid weather will persist through the weekend. Highs will come in around 90-92 through Sunday with small, daily rain and thunderstorm chances.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Very muggy

Low: 75

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy, feels like 100

Slight rain chance

High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Slight rain chance

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 92

THURSDAY NIGHT

A few clouds

Muggy

Low: 72

==========

