Heat and humidity rise again

Here we are again starting the day with muggy conditions and very little on the radar. Temperatures are in the mid to low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Rain chances will be lower today with only a 20% chance for rain in the Tri-State. But if you do end up with rain, know that a downpour is to be expected. Temperatures will warm to 92 this afternoon with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Storm chances increase a bit more on Friday as scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially in the afternoon and evening time frame. Temperatures should still warm to the upper 80s and low 90s.

And just like that, we are into the weekend forecast! Heat and humidity continue to be the main stories with highs in the low 90s and minor rain chances on both days.

A cold front holds off until Monday night, finally breaking down this dome of heat and humidity.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 73

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 92

THURSDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Partly cloudy

Low: 71

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

Scattered storms

High: 91

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Hit or miss clouds

Low: 71

