Heat and humidity rise

It feels like we are back into the middle of summer weather as heat and humidity make a statement the next two days.

It's already muggy as we start the day with a low of 69 degrees under a clear sky. We'll see plenty of sunshine today as temperatures climb to the upper 80s. Dew points are now in the mid to upper 60s so that makes it feel like the low 90s. Seasonal highs are at 80 in mid September.

The overnight hours will be clear but muggy. We'll only cool to 68 tonight.

Tuesday is nearly a repeat performance of what we see today. Highs will again be in the upper 80s. The only difference is a slow increase in clouds as a frontal system gets closer to our area. There's also a slight rain chance late in the day.

But the more likely chance for rain comes in on Wednesday. This cold front will bring scattered showers and storms into our area throughout the day. Highs will end up in the low 80s.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Mild

Low: 69

MONDAY

Sunshine

Hot & humid

High: 88

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Muggy

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy, humid

Low: 68

==========

