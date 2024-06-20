Heat and humidity for the first day of summer

Today marks the summer solstice. The "longest day of the year" in regard to minutes of daylight. But as we know, the summer weather has been underway for a while and this heat wave just continues.
Thursday will be hot and humid and this should come as no surprise. Nothing has changed in the weather pattern or setup to move this dome of heat away from the Tri-State. Today we'll warm to 95 degrees with a heat index closer to 100 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy and like the last few days, a pop up storm cannot be ruled out in the peak heat of the day.
Friday will also be mostly sunny, hot and humid. We'll warm to 96 tomorrow. And Saturday is another scorcher! We'll warm to 96. The National Weather Service has extended the heat advisory to now include Saturday's forecast as well.
So when does it end? Heat is going to press on into next week but there are some changes coming. A cold front will move through Sunday and this will bring scattered showers and storms, potentially a few severe storms that afternoon and evening. This will bring the high down to around 90 for next week and it also helps drop the humidity level for a few days. But eventually next week, humidity will start to rise.
We are in the 90 degree mindset for quite the stretch!
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Muggy
Low: 72
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
Hot and humid
High: 95
THURSDAY NIGHT
Warm and muggy
Mostly clear
Low: 73
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Feels like 100 degrees
High: 96
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Still very muggy
Low: 72
