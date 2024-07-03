Heat Advisory issued, stronger storms this evening

The NWS has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for the Tri-State from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The feels like temperature will range from 100-104 degrees in the peak heat of the afternoon. As always, do you best to stay hydrated and limit your time outside.

Beyond the heat, clouds are increasing in our sky today and humidity continues to rise to oppressive levels. Eventually, we'll see showers and storms developing later in the evening hours. For most of us, the storm chance starts after 6 p.m. and continues through midnight. Storms will torrential downpours will be possible along with some damaging wind gusts. Specifically, the risk for downbursts are possible with today's strongest storms.

Storms move through the Tri-State overnight but move east before sunrise. We'll only cool to 74 overnight with oppressive humidity.

Rounds of showers and storms will be possible for the 4th of July but the big question for days has been: When are storms most likely and will that chance for storms be around for fireworks? Here's the latest!

Thursday morning starts with isolated showers and storm chances between sunrise and 10 a.m. But after that, storms will start develop and fill the radar. By noon, storms look likely and widespread across our area. This will include very heavy downpours too and frequent lightning.

By 4 p.m., the chance for storms starts dropping off to a 30% chance for the rest of the evening. But we cannot rule out isolated storms when firework shows begin after sunset. A lot of the area should be dry, but the isolated storms that are out there will again produce downpours and frequent lightning.

More rounds of rain are possible on Friday. The high ends up in the upper 80s with oppressive levels of humidity continuing.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Warmer and muggier

Low: 74

WEDNESDAY

Hot and humid, heat advisory

Evening storms, some severe

High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

Some strong to severe

Low: 74

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Scattered storms likely

High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT

Isolated chance

Partly cloudy, muggy

Low: 70

