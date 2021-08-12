Heat Advisory in effect today

A heat advisory will be in effect today from noon to 8 p.m. Feels like temperatures will easily be in the low 100s for several hours in a row. This means you should limit your time outside, don't over exert yourself in the heat and stay hydrated. Also, don't forget about your pets in the heat!

Temperatures start in the mid 70s with oppressive humidity. The sky is mostly clear and wills stay mostly sunny throughout the day. Our high warms to 94 with a heat index of 103 between 2-5 p.m. There is a slight rain chance this evening to the north, but at this point it's a 20% or less chance. Heat is the story today!

A cold front will move through the Ohio Valley on Friday. This will bring us the best rain chances in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will still make it into the low 90s for another afternoon. We are included in a low end threat for severe storms on Friday.

Behind the front, the weekend welcomes back more comfortable air! Temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Dew points fall drastically to where you'll barely notice any stickiness in the air.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Very humid

Low: 76

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 94

THURSDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Very humid

Low: 74

FRIDAY

Scattered thunderstorms

Still very humid

High: 90