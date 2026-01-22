Half of US population under winter weather alerts as powerful storm approaches

Forecasters are warning that one of the most impactful winter storms in years will strike the U.S. this weekend, with most residents east of the Rocky Mountains needing to brace for dangerously cold wind chills, ice accumulation or heavy snow.

Nearly half of the U.S. population was under some type of winter storm or extreme cold watch or warning as of Thursday morning. Winter storm watches stretched from New Mexico to New York and New Jersey.

Extreme cold warnings were in effect for the Upper Midwest, while extreme cold watches extended as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border.

RELATED STORY | Wind chills of minus 40, heavy snow in forecast as winter storm builds

Forecasters said the extreme cold expected in the Upper Midwest could cause frostbite within minutes. The National Weather Service said wind chills of minus 40 degrees were expected in the Twin Cities region late Thursday and early Friday.

Meanwhile, a powerful front was forecast to sweep across the U.S., leaving a swath of heavy snow and ice in its path. More than 8 inches of snow was possible in cities such as Tulsa, Oklahoma; Louisville, Kentucky; Cincinnati; Baltimore; and Washington, D.C.

One reason for the unusually large snowfall totals is the bitter cold, as snow becomes lighter and fluffier at lower temperatures.

South of the snow band, a line of freezing rain was expected, with areas between Dallas and Nashville facing a potential quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accumulation.

That amount of ice would be enough to bring down trees and power lines throughout the region, forecasters warned.

Because the cold weather is expected to persist, forecasters said potential impacts could last well into next week.

“Arguably the most lasting impact associated with this winter storm could be heavy accumulating freezing rain and sleet stretching from the southern Plains through the Mid-South, Tennessee Valley and southern Mid-Atlantic,” said Cody Snell, a forecaster with the Weather Prediction Center. “This is due to very cold, low-level Arctic air being reinforced by strong high pressure over the north-central U.S. and a warm layer aloft melting snow before it refreezes near the surface.”

RELATED STORY | Does cold weather give you a cold? Doctor explains the truth

Travel waivers

Major airlines have started issuing waivers for passengers who could potentially be impacted.

United, Delta, and American Airlines are among the companies issuing travel waivers. In general, the airlines are letting passenges rebook flights without penalty for later in the year.