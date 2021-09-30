Great forecast for Thursday night football

It's a gorgeous start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The sky will be mostly sunny as the sun rises as well.

Today's forecast is still on the warm side for the last day of September. We'll end up with a high of 80 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. And the prognosis for the Bengals game tonight at Paul Brown Stadium is perfect. It will stay dry with a kick off temperature of 70 and cooling to 65 during the game.

You'll start to notice more clouds filtering in on Friday. This is a sign of moisture build and we manage to stay dry for another day. Friday's high ends up at 78 degrees under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Kickoff temps for high school football will be in the mid to low 70s.

The weekend starts dry. The first half of Saturday will be rain free, but spotty showers will start popping in for the mid to late afternoon hours. Sunday will bring a much more likely chance for rain with widely scattered showers expected throughout the day. Highs will drop to the mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 57

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry

High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT

Turning partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 55

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cool again, dry

Low: 57

