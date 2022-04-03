Gray sky with highs in the mid 50s

Even though we're starting out mostly cloudy, we're not as cold as Saturday morning. Sunday morning temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s. We're expected to stay dry today, but the clouds will hang around for majority of the day. This will keep our highs in the mid 50s. We'll see some clearing tonight as lows drop to the low 40s.

Rain starts Monday morning through the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the mid 40s. This is the start of our warming trend.

Rain chances continue Tuesday to Friday with a couple of these days possibly seeing thunderstorms. Highs by the middle of the week will climb into the mid 60s. By the end of the week, temperatures will fall back below average.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Staying dry

High: 57

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 41

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

A.M. to evening rain

High: 59

MONDAY NIGHT

Lingering showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 45

