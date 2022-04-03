Gray sky with highs in the mid 50s

Even though we're starting out mostly cloudy, we're not as cold as Saturday morning. Sunday morning temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s. We're expected to stay dry today, but the clouds will hang around for majority of the day. This will keep our highs in the mid 50s. We'll see some clearing tonight as lows drop to the low 40s.
Rain starts Monday morning through the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the mid 40s. This is the start of our warming trend.
Rain chances continue Tuesday to Friday with a couple of these days possibly seeing thunderstorms. Highs by the middle of the week will climb into the mid 60s. By the end of the week, temperatures will fall back below average.
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Staying dry
High: 57
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 41
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
A.M. to evening rain
High: 59
MONDAY NIGHT
Lingering showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 45
