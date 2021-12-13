Watch
Get ready for a BIG warmup this week

Highs today in the 50s
Dwayne Slavey | Sky 9
A view from Sky 9 in Covington overlooking the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge and downtown Cincinnati.
Posted at 3:56 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 03:56:28-05

MAIN POINTS:
- Highs rising to the 60s midweek
- Rain is on the way
- Back to reality next weekend

Monday morning starts off chilly with lows in the 20s and 30s but feeling just slightly cooler. Today is pretty quiet. We'll see nothing but sunshine with highs warming to the low 50s.

Tuesday warms to the mid 50s with clouds increasing. There's a chance to see a few showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Lows will only drop to the low to mid 40s.

Midweek rain arrives for Wednesday but mainly for Thursday. Temperatures for both of these days will rise to the low 60s! After that rain, temperatures fall back to the 40s and 50s leading into the weekend.

MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Unseasonably warm
High: 53

MONDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Above freezing
Low: 33

TUESDAY
Clouds increase
Slightly warmer
High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT
A few showers
Mild
Low: 44

