Friday: Dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.

Warmer air continues to move into the Ohio Valley
Cincygram: Fog, lights create interesting sights
Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
<p>The PNC Bank building lights up the foggy night sky. </p>
Posted at 3:29 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 03:29:29-04

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Visibility will drop to a quarter mile or less at times.

Friday Dense Fog Advisory
Temperatures start in the low 50s and once the fog dissipates, the sky will be mostly cloudy for much of the day. We'll warm to 74 this afternoon. This will be a noticeable jump in temperatures. We should also see a few more rays of sunshine between the clouds later this afternoon too.

Friday night is partly cloudy and mild. We'll cool to 57 degrees.

The weekend forecast is still on track to be warm and dry across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures climb to the low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. The sky will be partly cloudy and no rain is expected.

Weekend Forecast
But that definitely changes on Monday as a stronger area of low pressure moves through the Tri-State. This will bring a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms. But what the system also brings is a cool down. We'll drop back into the upper 50s for a few days next week.

MORNING RUSH
Dense fog advisory
Slight rain chance
Low: 51

FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 57

SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Breezy
High: 81

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Pleasant
Low: 62

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Warm again
High: 80
