Friday: Dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Visibility will drop to a quarter mile or less at times.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Dense Fog Advisory



Temperatures start in the low 50s and once the fog dissipates, the sky will be mostly cloudy for much of the day. We'll warm to 74 this afternoon. This will be a noticeable jump in temperatures. We should also see a few more rays of sunshine between the clouds later this afternoon too.

Friday night is partly cloudy and mild. We'll cool to 57 degrees.

The weekend forecast is still on track to be warm and dry across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures climb to the low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. The sky will be partly cloudy and no rain is expected.

Jennifer Ketchmark Weekend Forecast



But that definitely changes on Monday as a stronger area of low pressure moves through the Tri-State. This will bring a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms. But what the system also brings is a cool down. We'll drop back into the upper 50s for a few days next week.

MORNING RUSH

Dense fog advisory

Slight rain chance

Low: 51

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 57

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Breezy

High: 81

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 62

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm again

High: 80

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts