Freeze warning continues this morning

FREEZE WARNING continues for all counties, except Fayette and Union, until 9 a.m. Temperatures this morning will fall just below freezing. Heads up for folks with sensitive plants!

Sunday starts clear and cold. Morning temperatures are in the low 30s but feeling slightly colder than that. Expect a decent warm-up today as highs climb near average in the low 60s. Clouds will increase later in the day. There are chances for rain overnight, but most of us will stay mostly cloudy. Lows only fall to the low 50s.

Rain is expected for the Monday morning commute. We will see several rounds of rain throughout the day, with possibly heavier rain in the evening. Highs Monday will reach the mid to upper 60s. Thunderstorms are also possible.

Chances for rain on Opening Day still exist. Expect a shower or two throughout the day. The good news is that Tuesday will not be a washout at all. We'll stay dry majority of the day. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

More rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures start falling back below average by Friday into the weekend.

