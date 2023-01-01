Foggy start to 2023 before storms arrive this week

DENSE FOG ADVISORY for Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason, Brown, and Adams counties until 10 a.m. Visibility will be less than half a mile.
Just about everyone in the Tri-State is starting out with fog. Morning temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s. Once the fog clears, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will be in the mid 50s. There is the tiniest chance for a shower today, but most of us will stay dry. Lows tonight will fall to the mid to upper 40s.
Monday will be another cloudy day with highs in the 50s and 60s. The majority of the day will stay dry. There will be a couple chances of a shower or two in the afternoon. The bulk of the rain arrives in the Tri-State after 10 p.m. Rain hits Cincinnati around 11 p.m. So, there is the chance that folks could run into showers at the Bills and Bengals game Monday night. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph.
The rain becomes heavy overnight into Tuesday morning. There does appear to be a line of heavy rain arriving between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. We are watching for the potential for some of these storms to turn severe. After that, rain will be scattered throughout the day, with a few chances expected going into Wednesday. Right now, 1-2 inches of rain is possible.
Temperatures will make a return to average by Thursday, as highs fall to the upper 30 and low 40s.
SUNDAY
Foggy start
Mostly cloudy
High: 56
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Staying dry
Low: 47
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Rain starts late
High: 60
MONDAY NIGHT
Overnight rain
Heavy at times
Low: 56
