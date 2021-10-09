Foggy start before a pleasant weekend

Saturday morning starts off foggy with less than a mile of visibility in some locations to the north and east of Cincinnati.

Once the fog clears we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. We'll continue to warm up heading into our Sunday, which will see highs in the 80s.

The warm and dry trend continues for the next several days until our next best chance of rain at the end of next week.

We're still expected to reach our peak color change for leaves in a couple of weeks.

SATURDAY MORNING

Foggy start

Comfortable

In the 50s and 60s

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 63

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Slightly warmer

High: 82

