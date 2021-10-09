Watch
Foggy start before a pleasant weekend

Highs in the upper 70s
Posted at 5:35 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 05:35:08-04

Saturday morning starts off foggy with less than a mile of visibility in some locations to the north and east of Cincinnati.

Once the fog clears we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. We'll continue to warm up heading into our Sunday, which will see highs in the 80s.

The warm and dry trend continues for the next several days until our next best chance of rain at the end of next week.

We're still expected to reach our peak color change for leaves in a couple of weeks.

SATURDAY MORNING
Foggy start
Comfortable
In the 50s and 60s

SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Warmer
High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 63

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Slightly warmer
High: 82

