Fog to start the day but sunshine is back later

Fog has developed overnight and it will be hit or miss across the Tri-State through 9 a.m.

But once we get past the fog, it's going to be a truly ideal day! The sky will be mostly sunny to clear with lower levels of humidity and a mostly sunny sky. Perfection!

Friday's forecast turns warmer and humidity will start to creep back in during the day. Temperatures start at 60 but then warm quickly to 89 for the afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Saturday is downright humid. While storms are also part of the forecast that day, the humidity is going to be the one thing that you really notice! We only cool to 74 that morning and then warm to 90. The afternoon heat index will be closer to 100 due to the higher dew point. In comparison to the heat wave we just went through, Saturday's dew point will be higher than any of those days, so the air will "feel" heavy or oppressive. And then yes, there are chances for scattered showers and storms during the day.

We'll dry on Sunday for a nice end to the weekend. We'll see a mostly sunny sky, high of 85 and lower levels of humidity.

WCPO Weekend Forecast



MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Mild

Low: 61

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Lower humidity

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer and rising humidity

High: 89

FRIDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance, much warmer

Turning more and more humid

Low: 74

